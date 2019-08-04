Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.79 N/A 0.66 7.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ramaco Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vedanta Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Vedanta Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ramaco Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Ramaco Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vedanta Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vedanta Limited and Ramaco Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 75.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources Inc. has 39.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Vedanta Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vedanta Limited beats Ramaco Resources Inc.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.