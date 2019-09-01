Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.01 13.44 Viad Corp 62 0.98 N/A 1.78 38.80

Table 1 highlights Vectrus Inc. and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viad Corp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vectrus Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Vectrus Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Vectrus Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viad Corp’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of Viad Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Viad Corp has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. was more bullish than Viad Corp.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats Viad Corp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.