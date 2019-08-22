Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 35 0.36 N/A 3.01 13.44 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 50 3.91 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vectrus Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vectrus Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Vectrus Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vectrus Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a -11.21% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. has stronger performance than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.