Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 30 0.36 N/A 3.01 12.38 Avaya Holdings Corp. 16 0.46 N/A 0.50 29.56

Table 1 demonstrates Vectrus Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Avaya Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Vectrus Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Vectrus Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vectrus Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vectrus Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 84.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vectrus Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 0%. About 1.5% of Vectrus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66% Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. was more bullish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vectrus Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.