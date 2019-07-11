Vectrus Inc. (VEC) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Contrasting side by side

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 32 0.37 N/A 3.01 12.38 Rollins Inc. 39 6.62 N/A 0.70 52.03

Table 1 demonstrates Vectrus Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rollins Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vectrus Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vectrus Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vectrus Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8%

Volatility and Risk

Vectrus Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. shares and 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66% Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61%

For the past year Vectrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rollins Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vectrus Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.