Vectrus Inc. (VEC) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 33 0.36 N/A 3.01 12.38 MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.83 N/A 3.65 19.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vectrus Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. MAXIMUS Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vectrus Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Vectrus Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vectrus Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.81 beta indicates that Vectrus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Vectrus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year Vectrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats Vectrus Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.