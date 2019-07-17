Vectrus, Inc. (VEC) Analysts See $0.80 EPS; Truett-hurst – Class A (THST) Shorts Up By 112.5%

Truett-hurst Inc – Class A (OTCMKTS:THST) had an increase of 112.5% in short interest. THST’s SI was 15,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.5% from 7,200 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Truett-hurst Inc – Class A (OTCMKTS:THST)’s short sellers to cover THST’s short positions. The SI to Truett-hurst Inc – Class A’s float is 0.35%. The stock decreased 9.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 503 shares traded. Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. VEC’s profit would be $9.14M giving it 13.09 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Vectrus, Inc.’s analysts see 15.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 53,527 shares traded. Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has risen 25.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VEC News: 20/03/2018 – VECTRUS – U.S. GOVERNMENT PUBLISHED NOTICE THAT CO’S UNIT WAS AWARDED A $385.1 MLN MODIFICATION TO CONTRACT W52P1J-10-C-0062 FOR K-BOSSS; 08/05/2018 – VECTRUS INC VEC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.215 BLN TO $1.285 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Vectrus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – VECTRUS SYSTEMS CORP – FIRM-FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL SEVEN YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND REPRESENTS NEW WORK TO CO; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Awarded Over $120 M of New Business During 1Q and Increased Backlog to $3.3 B; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Expects to Meet Guidance for 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Increased 2018 Guidance for Rev, Net Income, and Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus 1Q EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Sees 2018 EPS $2.71-EPS $3.23; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Vectrus

More notable recent Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Shareholders Booked A 41% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vectrus Inc (VEC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company has market cap of $478.63 million. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Truett-Hurst, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 886,515 shares or 58.25% less from 2.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 5,242 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 881,273 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.