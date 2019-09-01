Vector Group Ltd (VGR) to pay $0.40 on Sep 27, 2019; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding By $968,050

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:VGR) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Vector Group Ltd’s current price of $11.68 translates into 3.42% yield. Vector Group Ltd’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 1.56 million shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 15,035 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 25,225 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $43.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.49% above currents $98.63 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.