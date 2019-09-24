Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Reaches $11.64 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at Arcbest (ARCB) Lowered By 14.04%

Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. ARCB’s SI was 2.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 2.71 million shares previously. With 264,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s short sellers to cover ARCB’s short positions. The SI to Arcbest Corporation’s float is 9.39%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 158,336 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

The stock of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 469,408 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation PlatformThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.65B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $12.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VGR worth $98.88M more.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.14 per share. VGR’s profit will be $19.82M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Vector Group Ltd. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 4.10% less from 70.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 34,332 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 741,707 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 224 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 132,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And owns 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 38,133 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,520 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 11,950 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 18,871 shares. Captrust invested in 1,614 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is -1.70% below currents $30.52 stock price. ArcBest had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) rating on Monday, May 6. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3600 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25.