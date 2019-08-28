Vector Group LTD (VGR) Holder Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Position by $17.47 Million; V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 77.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 508,580 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 538,041 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 71,779 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests invested in 1.76M shares or 0.4% of the stock. 9,110 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.38% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 24,745 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 91,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 50,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Copeland Cap Lc invested in 385,243 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 20,780 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited Co. Hilton Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 36,428 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Waterfront Cap Limited Liability Co owns 5.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 861,000 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 274,981 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $93.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 270,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,481 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.