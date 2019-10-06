Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Cigarettes companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vector Group Ltd. has 53.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Vector Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Cigarettes companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vector Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group Ltd. 887,574,468.09% -10.50% 4.10% Industry Average 16.84% 47.37% 10.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Vector Group Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group Ltd. 104.29M 12 28.73 Industry Average 2.87B 17.06B 17.56

Vector Group Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Vector Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 103.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vector Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vector Group Ltd. 18.1% 20.19% 20.56% 8.76% -33.26% 18.71% Industry Average 12.70% 9.21% 20.56% 8.01% 0.00% 19.01%

For the past year Vector Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Vector Group Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vector Group Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.'s rivals have 2.10 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Vector Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 21.40% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vector Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vector Group Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.