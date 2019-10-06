Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (INND) Shorts Decreased By 43.07%

Analysts expect Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. VGR’s profit would be $19.82 million giving it 20.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Vector Group Ltd.’s analysts see -51.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 750,465 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M

INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:INND) had a decrease of 43.07% in short interest. INND’s SI was 7,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 43.07% from 13,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.76% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.012. About 1.60M shares traded. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Vector Group Ltd. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 4.10% less from 70.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 935,615 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 13,971 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation stated it has 11,950 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 17,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 102,044 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt owns 15,406 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Ameritas Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 8,829 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 91,611 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). State Street invested in 0% or 2.09M shares. Zebra Capital Limited Co accumulated 14,211 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 20.46 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.