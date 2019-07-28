Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Wesco Distribution Has 1.45 Sentiment

Wesco Distribution Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 113 funds increased or started new positions, while 78 cut down and sold holdings in Wesco Distribution Inc. The funds in our database now own: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wesco Distribution Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VGR’s profit would be $14.10 million giving it 27.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Vector Group Ltd.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 16.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 8.28 million shares traded or 578.18% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 452,453 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.61 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 27 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

More notable recent Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Vector Group Stock Jumped 15% Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vector Group: The 16% Dividend Yield Trap – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Cigarette Stock Set for Best Day in 19 Years on Small-Cap Shakeup – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.