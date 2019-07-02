Vector Group LTD (Put) (VGR) Holding Held by Wolverine Asset Management Llc; M Kraus & Company Has Lifted Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position by $488,310 as Stock Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Put) (VGR) by 351.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 353,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 701,197 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR)

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.81M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 19,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,288 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 104,075 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 991,512 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 508,580 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Cwm Lc accumulated 1,214 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 161,064 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 41,719 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.22% or 213,721 shares in its portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 17,281 shares to 124,759 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc (EOI).

