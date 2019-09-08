Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $2.29 Million; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Cut Its Position by $1.01 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 10,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 408,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.31M, down from 419,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.53B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Offer Completed at a Price of $218 Per Share

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 179.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 229,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 357,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 128,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 785,443 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR)

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 6,769 shares to 5,031 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 117,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,366 shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,288 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. Metropolitan Life holds 0% or 5,281 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0.02% or 283,633 shares. Product Partners Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Wellington Management Llp owns 161,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 478,673 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Parkside Bank Tru holds 0% or 578 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 372,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 192,584 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 107,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 82,952 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 36,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 175,222 shares stake.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 118,660 shares to 299,966 shares, valued at $48.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 178,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).