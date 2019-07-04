VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
Demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 70.3%. Insiders owned 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
