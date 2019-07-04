VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 70.3%. Insiders owned 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.