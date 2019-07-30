VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

This is a contrast between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 64.72% respectively. Insiders held 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.