VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

We are comparing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 48.37% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.