VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Modern Media Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 68.91%. 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.