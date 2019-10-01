VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

We are comparing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 23.29M 0.10 100.89 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 highlights VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 228,557,409.22% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.