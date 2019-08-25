VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

In table 1 we can see VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation is observed to has than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Far Point Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 15.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.