VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.