VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 6.7%. 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.