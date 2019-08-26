VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Seaboard Corporation 4,115 0.70 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seaboard Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Seaboard Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 19%. Insiders held 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.