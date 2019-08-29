VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.