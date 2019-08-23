VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Contrasting side by side

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Pinterest Inc. 28 20.75 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus price target is $32.13, while its potential downside is -9.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 53.2%. Insiders held roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pinterest Inc. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.