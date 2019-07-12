VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 49.84%. Insiders owned 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.