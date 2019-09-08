VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares. About 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.