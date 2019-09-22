VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 48.37% and 62.23% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.