VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 247.22% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15.51%. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has 5.05% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.