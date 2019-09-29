VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VBI Vaccines Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,459,854,014.60% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,902,439.02% -34.5% -31.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 912.15% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus target price of $5. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 156.88% and its consensus target price is $28. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.