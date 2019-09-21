VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 890.10%. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 35.75% and its average price target is $3. Based on the data delivered earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 12.4% respectively. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.