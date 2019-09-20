VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.20 N/A -0.89 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 916.05% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with average target price of $5. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $150.5, while its potential upside is 51.77%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.