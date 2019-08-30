VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We will be contrasting the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 16.45 N/A -0.89 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 722.91% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 79.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.