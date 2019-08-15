VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 17.57 N/A -0.89 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights VBI Vaccines Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 685.79% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 7.77% respectively. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on 3 of the 5 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.