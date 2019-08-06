VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.78 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 635.29% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.