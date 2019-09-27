VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.64 N/A -0.89 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 880.78% and an $5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.