VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VBI Vaccines Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,459,854,014.60% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 912.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 2.8%. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.