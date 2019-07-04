VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 24.29 N/A -0.89 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 424.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.