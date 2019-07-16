VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 22.66 N/A -0.89 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 509.38%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 473.77% and its consensus price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.