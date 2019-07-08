VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

We will be comparing the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.31 N/A -0.89 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.26 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 424.71%. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 67.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 52.3% respectively. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.