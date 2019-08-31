VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We are contrasting VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 16.45 N/A -0.89 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered VBI Vaccines Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 722.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.