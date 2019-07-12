VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.75 N/A -0.89 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 481.40%. Competitively the average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 260.26% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.