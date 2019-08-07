VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 19.07 N/A -0.89 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 19.84 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 624.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 0.7% respectively. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.