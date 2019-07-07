VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology businesses, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.31 N/A -0.89 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.20 N/A -2.40 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 424.71% at a $5 average price target. Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $15.67, with potential upside of 257.76%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 69.7% respectively. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.