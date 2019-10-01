VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 61.90M -0.89 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,040,551,500.41% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 961.12%. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 362.96%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 92.4%. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.