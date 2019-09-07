VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.99 N/A -0.89 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given VBI Vaccines Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 771.23% at a $5 average target price. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 28.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 83%. Insiders owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.