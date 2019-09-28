VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Reaches $0.49 1 Year Low; 22ND Century Group (XXII) Has 1.38 Sentiment

22ND Century Group Inc (XXII) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 33 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 24 sold and decreased holdings in 22ND Century Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 25.45 million shares, up from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding 22ND Century Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

The stock of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.46 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.49 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $48.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $0.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.38M less. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $0.494. About 4.13 million shares traded or 176.05% up from the average. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has declined 66.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VBIV News: 22/05/2018 – Well Leveraged: VBI Vaccines Outlines Clinical Trial Progress; 19/04/2018 – VBI Vaccines Announces Completion of Enrollment in PROTECT Phase 3 Clinical Study for Sci-B-Vac® Hepatitis B Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines 1Q Loss $12.3M; 19/04/2018 – VBI VACCINES INC – TOPLINE DATA FROM PROTECT STUDY ARE EXPECTED MID-YEAR 2019; 01/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/04/2018 – VBI Vaccines Announces Completion of Enrollment in PROTECT Phase 3 Clinical Study for Sci-B-Vac(R) Hepatitis B Vaccine; 12/03/2018 VBI Vaccines Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stk Exchange; 25/05/2018 – VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ VBI VACCINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBV); 17/04/2018 – VBI VACCINES: DSMB RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF VBI-1901 STUDY

Analysts await VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by VBI Vaccines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% EPS growth.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.29 million. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants.

It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is up 34.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.84% the S&P500. Some Historical XXII News: 24/05/2018 – Public Health Leaders Urge FDA to Issue Final Rule for Reducing Nicotine in Cigarettes by March 2019; 25/04/2018 – 22ND CENTURY GROUP – COMMITTED TO “WORKING COLLABORATIVELY” WITH U.S. FDA ON FDA’S PLANNED NICOTINE REDUCTION MANDATE; 25/04/2018 – XXII: COMMITTED TO WORK W/FDA ON PLANNED NICOTINE CUT MANDATE; 25/04/2018 – 22nd Century Committed To Advancing FDA’s Nicotine Mandate; 19/03/2018 – 22ND CENTURY – CO’S CEO HENRY SICIGNANO lll TO DISCUSS FDA’S NICOTINE REDUCTION PLAN WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN NEW YORK, CHICAGO AND BOSTON; 19/03/2018 – FDA Publishes Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) on Lowering Nicotine in Cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – DJ 22nd Century Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XXII); 06/03/2018 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health Will Feature Discussion on the FDA’s Plan to Dramatically Reduce Nicotine in; 25/04/2018 – 22nd Century Committed to Advancing FDA’s Nicotine Mandate; 16/03/2018 – I am also short $XXII

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 22nd Century Group, Inc. for 220,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owns 2.30 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.02% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,782 shares.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company has market cap of $301.59 million. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes.

