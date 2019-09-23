VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2228.09 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 890.10%. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 75.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.