VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,439,948,203.30% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 3,692,424,819.19% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 912.15% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $0.78, while its potential upside is 7.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 81.8%. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Zafgen Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.